Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the May 31st total of 55,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 591,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Chanson International Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CHSN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,964. Chanson International has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chanson International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanson International stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Chanson International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

