Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAW) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAW – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chenghe Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CHEAW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,732. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. Chenghe Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chenghe Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 300,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Chenghe Acquisition Company Profile

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

