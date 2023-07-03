Chia (XCH) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $271.69 Million

Chia (XCH) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Chia has a market capitalization of $271.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for about $34.88 or 0.00111944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chia has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chia Profile

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 28,788,317 coins and its circulating supply is 7,788,507 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.