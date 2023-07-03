CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Down to $11.35

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.35, but opened at $11.03. CI Financial shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 672 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIXXF. CIBC cut CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut CI Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXXF Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $471.72 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.