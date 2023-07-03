Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.42

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.42 and last traded at $59.16, with a volume of 10393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
Cimpress Trading Down 1.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cimpress by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
