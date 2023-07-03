Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Update

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cingulate

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CING. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cingulate during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Cingulate during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cingulate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cingulate during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cingulate during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Stock Performance

CING traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 31,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $10.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.22. Cingulate has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate ( NASDAQ:CING Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cingulate will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

