Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives $10.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.64.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.91. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $132.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 31.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,186,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,337,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,151,000 after acquiring an additional 266,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,089,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,096 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 177,210 shares during the period. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

