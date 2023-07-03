CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Up 6.5%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 1,076,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,441,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

CleanSpark Stock Up 13.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 93.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 31,612.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 3,192,904 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 772.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 30.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,087 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 929,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 50.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,477,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 831,732 shares during the last quarter. 30.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc engages in the mining of bitcoin operations. It also provides data center services, including rack space, power, and equipment; and various cloud services, such as virtual, virtual storage, and data backup services. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

