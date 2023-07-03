CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the May 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 789,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CNBX traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.01. 185,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,833. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Cannabics SR, an oral capsule developed for the treatment of patients with advanced cancer and cancer anorexia cachexia syndrome.

