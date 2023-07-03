Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,600 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 448,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,092.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CGEAF remained flat at $50.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.00. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGEAF. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

