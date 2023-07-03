Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance
RQI stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,517. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $16.19.
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
