Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

RQI stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,517. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

