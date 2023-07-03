Coin98 (C98) Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.55 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Coin98 has a total market cap of $87.55 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000527 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002843 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006556 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,388,879 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

