CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Up to $5.63

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $5.77. CommScope shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 193,974 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

CommScope Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28.

Insider Transactions at CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 38.03% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 16,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $74,998.04. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 246,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 56,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,889.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,293.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 16,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $74,998.04. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 246,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,563.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 82,249 shares of company stock worth $369,688. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CommScope by 2,089.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

