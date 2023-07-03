Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

NYSE SBS opened at $11.84 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.2527 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 111.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 31,563 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 945,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,439,615,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter worth $76,000.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Featured Stories

