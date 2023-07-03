Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE ELP opened at $8.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.76. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

