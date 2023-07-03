Comparing CNBX Pharmaceuticals (CNBX) & Its Competitors

CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Free Report) is one of 370 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CNBX Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.2% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 73.5% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNBX Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors -11,035.46% -62.04% -17.97%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CNBX Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -2.12 CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors $115.16 million -$931,439.39 16.82

This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CNBX Pharmaceuticals. CNBX Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNBX Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors 596 1350 3740 32 2.56

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 109.03%. Given CNBX Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CNBX Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

CNBX Pharmaceuticals beats its rivals on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About CNBX Pharmaceuticals

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Cannabics SR, an oral capsule developed for the treatment of patients with advanced cancer and cancer anorexia cachexia syndrome. The company is also developing various drug candidates, including PLP-33 for the treatment of lateral spreading or sessile, and colorectal polyps during colonoscopy; BRST-33 to treat breast cancer; MLN-33 for the treatment of Melanoma; and PRST-33 to treat prostate cancer. In addition, it is developing RCC-33, an oral capsule containing a formulation of cannabinoids for the treatment of colorectal cancer; and Cannabics CDx, an ex-vivo drug sensitivity test. The company was formerly known as Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and changed its name to CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2022. CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a subsidiary of Cannabics Inc.

