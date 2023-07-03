Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

CFLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Activity at Confluent

In related news, Director Lara Caimi sold 7,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $282,534.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,413.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $241,396.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 452,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,034,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 7,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $282,534.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $198,413.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,875,086 shares of company stock valued at $53,402,295 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Confluent Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $22,755,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,372,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,631,000 after acquiring an additional 517,458 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $22,235,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. The business had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Confluent

(Free Report

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.