Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $284.00 at Roth Mkm

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $270.00 to $284.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s previous close.

STZ has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

NYSE STZ traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.12. The company had a trading volume of 220,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,106. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.50 and its 200 day moving average is $228.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

