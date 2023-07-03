Contrasting China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) and CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Free Report) and CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of China Pacific Insurance (Group) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of CNO Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of CNO Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Pacific Insurance (Group) and CNO Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Pacific Insurance (Group) N/A N/A N/A $1.12 2.27 CNO Financial Group $3.58 billion 0.76 $396.80 million $2.43 9.82

Dividends

CNO Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than China Pacific Insurance (Group). China Pacific Insurance (Group) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNO Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. CNO Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. China Pacific Insurance (Group) pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNO Financial Group pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and CNO Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Pacific Insurance (Group) 0 2 1 0 2.33 CNO Financial Group 0 4 1 0 2.20

CNO Financial Group has a consensus target price of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.78%. Given CNO Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CNO Financial Group is more favorable than China Pacific Insurance (Group).

Profitability

This table compares China Pacific Insurance (Group) and CNO Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Pacific Insurance (Group) N/A N/A N/A CNO Financial Group 7.59% 16.21% 0.84%

Summary

CNO Financial Group beats China Pacific Insurance (Group) on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, construction and engineering, and guarantee insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products. It also provides real estate management, consulting, medical consulting, insurance agency, fund management, seniors and disabled care, elderly, real estate development and operation, technical, cloud computing, bid data, and health advisory services, as well as senior living property investment, construction, and management services. It sells its products directly, as well as through agents, bancassurance, telemarketing, and internet Sales. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face. The company also focuses on worksite and group sales for businesses, associations, and other membership groups by interacting with customers at their place of employment. In addition, it provides fixed index annuities; fixed interest annuities, including fixed rate single and flexible premium deferred annuities; single premium immediate annuities; supplemental health products, such as specified disease, accident, and hospital indemnity products; and long-term care plans primarily to retirees and older self-employed individuals in the middle-income market. Further, the company offers universal life and other interest-sensitive life products; and traditional life policies that include whole life, graded benefit life, term life, and single premium whole life products, as well as graded benefit life insurance products. CNO Financial Group, Inc. markets its products under the Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn brand names. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

