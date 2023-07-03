Contrasting Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) & Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Free Report) and Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Jupiter Wellness and Kenvue, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Kenvue 0 6 3 0 2.33

Kenvue has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.24%. Given Kenvue’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kenvue is more favorable than Jupiter Wellness.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupiter Wellness -206.26% -189.51% -118.18% Kenvue N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and Kenvue’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupiter Wellness $6.20 million 1.81 -$15.22 million ($0.61) -0.69 Kenvue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kenvue has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jupiter Wellness.

Summary

Kenvue beats Jupiter Wellness on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, and sun and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, and wound care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey. Kenvue Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

