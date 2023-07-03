Contrasting Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) and Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Free Report) and Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and Interactive Strength, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siemens Aktiengesellschaft 1 2 1 0 2.00 Interactive Strength 0 0 1 0 3.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus target price of $128.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.42%. Given Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Interactive Strength.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siemens Aktiengesellschaft $78.06 billion 1.67 $4.04 billion $3.87 21.01 Interactive Strength $680,000.00 60.19 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and Interactive Strength’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Interactive Strength.

Profitability

This table compares Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and Interactive Strength’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siemens Aktiengesellschaft 7.84% 11.22% 4.00% Interactive Strength N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Interactive Strength shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft beats Interactive Strength on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments. The Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; software for production and product lifecycle management, and simulation and testing of mechatronic systems; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating systems. The Smart Infrastructure segment offers products, systems, solutions, services, and software to support sustainable transition in energy generation from fossil and renewable sources; sustainable buildings and communities; and buildings, electrification, and electrical products. The Mobility segment provides passenger and freight transportation, such as vehicles, trams and light rail, and commuter trains, as well as trains and passenger coaches; locomotives for freight or passenger transport and solutions for automated transportation; products and solutions for rail automation; electrification products; and intermodal solutions. The Siemens Healthineers segment develops, manufactures, and sells various diagnostic and therapeutic products and services; and provides clinical consulting services. The Siemens Financial Services segment offers debt and equity investments; leasing, lending, and working capital financing solutions; and equipment, project, and structured financing solutions. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc., doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. It offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance. The company also provides video on-demand classes, and personal training and expert health coaching services. The company sells its products through retail stores, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

