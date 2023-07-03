Contrasting Yangzijiang Financial (YNGFF) and Its Rivals

Yangzijiang Financial (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Free Report) is one of 1,204 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Yangzijiang Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Yangzijiang Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yangzijiang Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangzijiang Financial N/A N/A N/A Yangzijiang Financial Competitors 374.59% 7.95% 4.97%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yangzijiang Financial N/A N/A -0.46 Yangzijiang Financial Competitors $240.64 million $5.71 million 32.34

This table compares Yangzijiang Financial and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Yangzijiang Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Yangzijiang Financial. Yangzijiang Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Yangzijiang Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yangzijiang Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Yangzijiang Financial Competitors 1053 4624 5987 83 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 87.39%. Given Yangzijiang Financial’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yangzijiang Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Yangzijiang Financial competitors beat Yangzijiang Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Yangzijiang Financial

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the investment-related activities in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Management, Fund Management, and Wealth Management segments. Its investments include debt investments, venture capital investments, microfinancing, fund and wealth management, and investment advisory services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

