Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Up 76.6% in June

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,596,700 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the May 31st total of 904,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Up 0.3 %

Copper Mountain Mining stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.90. 8,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $408.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 2.01. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.06.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPPMF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.65 to C$2.60 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Desjardins cut Copper Mountain Mining to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut Copper Mountain Mining to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.64.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.