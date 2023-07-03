Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Trading Down 4.1%

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.30. 416,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 459,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $128.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 4.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 204,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,089,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64,734 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 889,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 28,348 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 306,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.