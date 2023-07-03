Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Matthew Jauchius Sells 14,254 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) Director Matthew Jauchius sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $312,875.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,323.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Jauchius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Matthew Jauchius sold 3,101 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $63,849.59.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 37,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,740. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $206.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Core Molding Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.51 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Stories

