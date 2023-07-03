Cormark Analysts Give ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) a C$0.85 Price Target

Cormark set a C$0.85 price target on ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ROK Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33. ROK Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$64.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.39.

About ROK Resources

ROK Resources Inc engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in Western Canada. It also offers crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Petrodorado Energy Ltd. and changed its name to ROK Resources Inc in January 2020. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

