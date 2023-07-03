Cormark Analysts Give ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) a C$0.85 Price Target

Cormark set a C$0.85 price target on ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ROK Resources Stock Performance
Shares of ROK stock opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33. ROK Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$64.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.39.
About ROK Resources
