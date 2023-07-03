Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.46 billion and $88.09 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $9.98 or 0.00032059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00042487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00014461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

