Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.45 billion and $79.60 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $9.95 or 0.00032090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00042758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00014544 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.