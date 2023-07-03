CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the May 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Paul Packer sold 48,901 shares of CPI Aerostructures stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $180,444.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,243,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,164.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 28,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,024. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 1,777.78% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Featured Stories

