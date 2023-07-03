Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $531,416,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after acquiring an additional 856,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after acquiring an additional 822,790 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $219.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

