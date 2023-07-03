Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 450.1% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.42 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

