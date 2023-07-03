Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,367 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.18 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.99.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

