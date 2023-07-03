Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $297.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.15. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

