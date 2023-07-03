Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $282.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $283.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.09 and its 200 day moving average is $243.95.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

