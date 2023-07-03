Creditcoin (CTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $18.25 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $54.28 million and approximately $18.25 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003216 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000596 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 232,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

