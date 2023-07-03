Critical Review: Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) & Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Free Report) and Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moncler and Xcel Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 160.38 Xcel Brands $25.78 million 1.25 -$4.02 million ($0.32) -5.12

Moncler has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xcel Brands. Xcel Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moncler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moncler 0 1 2 0 2.67 Xcel Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Moncler and Xcel Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Moncler currently has a consensus target price of $53.50, suggesting a potential downside of 21.32%. Given Moncler’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Moncler is more favorable than Xcel Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Moncler shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Xcel Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 55.2% of Xcel Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Moncler and Xcel Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moncler N/A N/A N/A Xcel Brands -26.75% -23.68% -18.44%

Summary

Moncler beats Xcel Brands on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand. The company also offers perfume for men and women. It operates directly operated stores and wholesale shop-in-shops. The company also sells its products through moncler.com, an online store. It serves in Italy, other European countries, Japan, the rest of Asia, and the Americas. Moncler S.p.A. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand. It licenses its brands to third parties; and designs, produces, markets, and distributes through an omni-channel retail sales strategy, which include distribution through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, brick-and-mortar retail, wholesale, and e-commerce channels. The company also offers live streaming, social media and other marketing, and public relations support for its brands. In addition, it markets the Mizrahi brand through www.isaacmizrahi.com; the Halston brand through www.halston.com; the Judith Ripka fine jewelry brand through www.judithripka.com; the C Wonder brand through www.cwonder.com; the Logo Lori Goldstein brand through www.lorigoldstein.com; and the Longaberger brand through www.longaberger.com. Xcel Brands, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

