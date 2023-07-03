Critical Review: Sydbank A/S (SYANY) and Its Peers

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Free Report) is one of 277 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sydbank A/S to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sydbank A/S and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sydbank A/S alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sydbank A/S N/A N/A 5.98 Sydbank A/S Competitors $376.98 billion $794.14 million 257.11

Sydbank A/S’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sydbank A/S. Sydbank A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

33.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sydbank A/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sydbank A/S N/A N/A N/A Sydbank A/S Competitors 33.74% 10.30% 0.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sydbank A/S and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sydbank A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Sydbank A/S Competitors 1088 3331 3185 16 2.28

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 320.22%. Given Sydbank A/S’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sydbank A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Sydbank A/S competitors beat Sydbank A/S on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Sydbank A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate and retail customers in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. The company offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; and international commercial banking services, such as payment and cash management solutions. It also provides private banking products and services, such as advice related to pensions, investments, and various financial issues; personal and individual advisory services; and payment card, insurance, and investment products and related services. In addition, the company offers advisory and asset management services for investment funds, pooled pension plans, foundations, institutional clients, and wealthy customers; and advice and quotes prices as regards bonds, shares, and foreign exchange, as well as undertakes market-making obligations for institutional clients, central banks, asset managers, foreign and other clients, and banks. Further, it deals in mortgage bonds; and provides online solutions. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Aabenraa, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Sydbank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydbank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.