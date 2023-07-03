Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the May 31st total of 37,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CPIX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,062. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. True Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.