CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Down 42.5% in June

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the May 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CV Sciences Stock Performance

CVSI stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Monday. 16,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,531. CV Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

