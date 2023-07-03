CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after buying an additional 4,532,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,165. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.05.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

