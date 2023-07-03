Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) & POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Head-To-Head Review

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Free Report) and POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cybin and POINT Biopharma Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cybin $680,000.00 111.32 -$53.96 million ($0.20) -1.89 POINT Biopharma Global $226.58 million 4.23 $98.29 million $0.84 10.79

POINT Biopharma Global has higher revenue and earnings than Cybin. Cybin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POINT Biopharma Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cybin has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POINT Biopharma Global has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.6% of Cybin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of POINT Biopharma Global shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Cybin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of POINT Biopharma Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cybin and POINT Biopharma Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cybin N/A -79.58% -73.01% POINT Biopharma Global N/A 26.47% 23.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cybin and POINT Biopharma Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cybin 0 0 2 0 3.00 POINT Biopharma Global 0 0 8 0 3.00

Cybin currently has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 1,178.66%. POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus target price of $16.29, indicating a potential upside of 79.75%. Given Cybin’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cybin is more favorable than POINT Biopharma Global.

Summary

POINT Biopharma Global beats Cybin on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation. It has also developed EMBARK, a psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc., a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. The company is also developing PNT2001, a next-generation PSMA-targeting product candidate for the treatment of prostate cancer, which is under preclinical studies; and PNT-2004, a fibroblast activation protein-alpha inhibitor targeting program being developed for use in various tumor types that is under preclinical studies. In addition, it has product candidates being developed on CanSEEK technology sub-licensed from both Bach Biosciences LLC and Avacta Life Sciences Limited. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

