Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the May 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Daihen Price Performance

Shares of DAIPF stock remained flat at C$32.31 during trading hours on Monday. Daihen has a fifty-two week low of C$28.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.31.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daihen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daihen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.