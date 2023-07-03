Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to “Outperform”

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $475.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $408.00.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $392.70.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $423.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.89. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $439.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 178,831.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,179,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173,044 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $2,290,856,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

