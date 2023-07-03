Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 27,306 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,194 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 27,306 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up 0.8% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,475,000 after purchasing an additional 378,590 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 69,819 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.59. 1,200,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,239,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.29. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

