Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,777 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $90.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,190. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.71.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

