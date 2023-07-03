Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 8,421 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

UNP stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $205.15. 230,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,271. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $125.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

