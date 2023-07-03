Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 297,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,897,000. Kellogg makes up approximately 2.6% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 120.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,881,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,881,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,770,328 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.89. The stock had a trading volume of 196,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,803. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

