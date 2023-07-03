Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.54. The company had a trading volume of 485,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,425. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.51.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

