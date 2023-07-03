Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,605,661,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.44.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,837. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $115.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.