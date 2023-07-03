Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,567,701,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,714,000 after buying an additional 29,487 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.58. The company had a trading volume of 112,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,698. The stock has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.66. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

